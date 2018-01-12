Dustin Louie a role model at UNBC

The Burns Lake graduate is UNBC’s first Aboriginal scholar in residence

Dustin Louie, who graduated from Lakes District Secondary School, holds a bachelor’s degree in Canadian history, a master’s degree in international relations and a PhD in educational leadership. (Submitted photo)

Dustin Louie, who grew up in Burns Lake, is the first Aboriginal scholar in residence at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC).

The new program provides Louie with a unique opportunity to build relationships and inspire Aboriginal students at UNBC.

“It is a great honour to serve as UNBC’s first Aboriginal scholar in residence,” he said. “As a Carrier academic who grew up in Prince George, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake, this opportunity carries additional significance.”

Louie, who graduated from Lakes District Secondary School, is from Nee Tahi Buhn and Nadleh Whut’en of the Carrier Nation and a member of the Beaver Clan.

He began his four-month term at UNBC earlier this month. During his time on campus, Louie will engage with the UNBC community through class presentations, the First Nations Centre and other events such as the global Friday speaker series as a guest at the university.

“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to give back to indigenous students, hear the voices of indigenous communities, share guest lectures on campus, and collaborate in the indigenizing work of UNBC,” said Louie.

UNBC president Daniel Weeks said welcoming Louie as a dedicated Aboriginal scholar will inspire and encourage students.

“UNBC’s motto, En Cha Huna, interpreted as respect for all others, inspires us to be a community and reminds us of our commitment to the success of Aboriginal students and to furthering Aboriginal initiatives at UNBC,” said Weeks.

Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, has congratulated Louie and UNBC, calling it a “historical progress.”

“Indigenous youth are the fastest growing demographic in the province and supporting their success through appointments of scholars who are strong role models like Dr. Louie will benefit everyone,” she said.

Louie holds a bachelor’s degree in Canadian history, a master’s degree in international relations and a PhD in educational leadership. One of the courses Louie taught during his PhD was called “diversity in learning,” which focuses on social justice through teaching. The course prepared future teachers to recognize how power dynamics influence classrooms and can marginalize disempowered students.

Louie has been working as an assistant professor at the University of Calgary’s Werklund School of Education, teaching courses related to Aboriginal education, social justice and educational philosophy.

The Aboriginal scholar in residence program is funded by the provincial government’s Aboriginal Service Plan, whose goals are to increase the access, retention, completion and transition opportunities for Aboriginal learners, as well as to strengthen partnerships and collaboration in Aboriginal post-secondary education.

