Eagle captured through a lens

Last week when it snowed after a long sunny week, Burns Lake resident Wren Gilgan didn’t find a lot to photograph when he came upon an eagle sitting tall and mighty on his perch. “On a dreary, snowy day this was all I could find,” wrote Gilgan and said the eagle sat there as if saying “You can stand there all day, I’m not leaving my perch!” (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map