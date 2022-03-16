Early plans for Burns Lake centennial celebration

Preliminary plans for the Burns Lake centennial celebrations, which will take place next year to celebrate 100 years since Burns Lake was established as a village.

The Village of Burns Lake has reached out to the community via advertising in the Lakes District News as well as Facebook to get input on the festivities, and to recruit volunteer help.

“We are planning three to four events and are in discussions with the Chamber of Commerce to do Tweedsmuir Days. Suggestions for locations are Spirit Square and Pioneer Park for day events as well as a heritage tour including places like the museum, heritage building, Burns Lake Native Development Corporation, and the Anglican church,” said Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing.

“We are in the very early stages but the are ideas that have been suggested in addition to the Tweedsmuir Days are a Spirit Square BBQ, a dine and dance, a scavenger hunt with downtown businesses and tourist attractions, a Pioneer Park event, and art in the park,” she continued.

Also included in the plans are creating a digital piece interviewing long time residents about Burns Lake. The idea is that the 100 people would be interviewed for the 100th birthday.

Questions would likely be along the lines of reasons for coming to Burns Lake, reasons for staying, reasons for loving the area, and advice to your younger self.

Village council recently allocated $25,000 from the 100 anniversary celebration 2023 reserve for the delivery of the celebrations. In addition, $10,000 was taken from the anniversary celebration reserve and put towards village staff wages to organize the events.

The village has been allocating $2,000 per year to the anniversary celebration reserve since 2013.

According to Worthing, all the events will take place in 2023 but specific dates have not been determined at this point.

If you would like to be a volunteer in some capacity, help with event planning, or if you have pictures or stories to share about the history of Burns Lake, contact the Village of Burns Lake Visitor Centre at 250-692-0267 or tourism@burnslake.ca.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

