Earth Day clean-up in Burns Lake

In a garbage clean-up event organized by Hayley Nielsen on the occasion of Earth Day, several people showed up to help clean from the top of Southbank hill to Ootsa Nadina road. On April 18, the day of the clean up, five volunteers showed up while others came in on different days until the entire area was cleaned-up. Jan Owens, Brittany Card, Chantal Reid, Dave and Libby Williams, Kent Lambert and Family, Franz and Yvonne Nathuas, Hayley Nielsen and Kiah Musokotwane participated in the cleanup. “It was very successful and a lot of fun,” said Nielsen. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



