An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:16 a.m. woke residents and wasreportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

An earthquake on Friday, Dec. 17 around 4:16 a.m. woke residents and wasreportedly felt across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (USGS map)

Earthquake jolts Vancouver Island early Friday morning

Shock recorded 17.3k deep off Salt Spring Island

Residents on Vancouver Island woke to an earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.

The early morning shake was reported 17.3 km deep and 12 km northeast of Ganges, off the east coast of Vancouver Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Online reports show people feeling the rumble up and down Vancouver Island and as far as the Lower Mainland.

RELATED: Be Prepared: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

Earthquake

Previous story
The dogs of Al Magaw: How a prominent B.C. dog trainer lost his pack

Just Posted

snow fall warning
Snow warning for Burns Lake and the Bulkley Valley

An aerial view of crews working on the cellular tower site in Seaton near Witset (Moricetown) in northwest B.C. (Submitted photo/Rogers Communications)
Rogers breaks ground with first cellular tower in Highway 16 connectivity project

tree
Seniors tree at Wild Roots and IDA

hot topics
Hot Topics for Dec. 15