Easter basket winner

Carmen Woode won the Easter Scramble contest organized by Lakes District News with a generous sponsorship from PAPC. Along with a beautiful wallet donated from Aksenz. The contest, which had the community scrambling to look for 20 letters at participating Burns Lake businesses, unscramble the letters to spell Happy Easter Burns Lake, saw an overwhelming response. The gift basket that Woode won contained $150 worth goodies which was put together by Pharmasave. Local business were a great help partnering in this contest also couldn’t have done it without them. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.