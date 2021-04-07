Carmen Woode with her Easter gift basket. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Easter basket winner

Carmen Woode won the Easter Scramble contest organized by Lakes District News with a generous sponsorship from PAPC. Along with a beautiful wallet donated from Aksenz. The contest, which had the community scrambling to look for 20 letters at participating Burns Lake businesses, unscramble the letters to spell Happy Easter Burns Lake, saw an overwhelming response. The gift basket that Woode won contained $150 worth goodies which was put together by Pharmasave. Local business were a great help partnering in this contest also couldn’t have done it without them. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Just Posted

Tree; Burns Lake library. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Dragon Tree christened

The Burns Lake Public Library contest for dragon and tree names has… Continue reading

A tree planter at the Waterside Ventures’ planting location. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Tree planters to continue using COVID caution

Planters determined to support local economy

Danny Tress and Josh Waters competing. (Kathy Taylor and Tina Giesbrecht photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake athletes win at the virtual provincial Special Olympics

The snowshoe race sees Danny Tress and Josh Waters acing

BL COMFOR. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Community Forest gets $420,000 from province

Funding to go towards wildfire mitigation projects

Village of Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community voices concerns over home-based businesses

The council meeting sees majority of members opposing zoning bylaw amendment

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

Most Read