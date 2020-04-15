Easter Bunny visits Burns Lake

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part during her shift at the Pines in Burns Lake. It was much to the delight of the residents to see this cheerful bunny. Arlene Buckham (seen here) is a Recreation Therapist at The Pines. .(Facebook photo)

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

