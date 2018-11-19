(Black Press Media)

Elections BC keeps eye on Canada Post dispute, but no change in Nov. 30 deadline

Vote No spokesman say an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted

Elections BC says it is keeping close watch on the potential impact of rotating postal strikes on British Columbia’s electoral reform referendum but so far there are no plans to extend the Nov. 30 mail-in deadline.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Penz says the non-partisan election agency has yet to determine that the ongoing labour situation at Canada Post will cause voters to miss the deadline.

READ MORE: Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says union

She says Elections BC is monitoring ballot returns and keeping tabs on developments at Canada Post.

Penz says in 2011, Elections BC extended the mail-in deadline by two weeks for the provincewide referendum on the harmonized sales tax, but that was after a national lockout at Canada Post.

Officials at B.C.’s Vote No side called for an extension last week, citing the ongoing dispute at Canada Post and ballot returns that were below 20 per cent.

Vote No spokesman Bill Tieleman says an extension of one or two weeks would ensure all ballots are counted and not caught in any potential backlogs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley school pulls Japanese ‘rising sun’ flag after student petition
Next story
Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Just Posted

Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold… Continue reading

Taking bids for the Burns Lake community

Potential buyers attend the 50th Annual Rotary Auction at the Rotary Club… Continue reading

Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new… Continue reading

B.C. boosts 2018 wildfire recovery aid by $10 million

The British Columbia government has allocated an additional $10 million in support… Continue reading

Burns Lake marks 100 years since Armistice

Burns Lake residents on Nov. 11 held a Remembrance Day ceremony at… Continue reading

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

UPDATE: Terrace Police looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

RCMP are urging the driver to come forward

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Most Read