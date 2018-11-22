More than a quarter of B.C. voters have mailed in their referendum package. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Elections BC may allow more time to cast referendum ballots due to postal strike

27% of voters have mailed in their electoral reform packages

With the Canada Post strike showing no signs of ending, Elections BC says it’s considering extending the deadline for submitting ballots in the electoral reform referendum.

Currently, voters have until Nov. 30 to get their ballot in with their opinion on proportional representation versus first past the post.

But Elections BC spokesperson Andrew Watson said Thursday the agency will push that date back if voters are prevented from participating through “no fault of their own.”

“We expect to make a decision soon,” Watson wrote in an email to Black Press Media Thursday. “We’re in daily contact with Canada Post and are working to understand the full impact of the rotating strikes.”

About 27 per cent of voters have mailed back their packages, even as critics of the referendum say the government has done a poor job of explaining the options to British Columbians.

Meanwhile, unionized postal workers are in their fifth week of rotating strikes around the country.

Still confused about electoral reform?

John Horgan shrugs off low turnout, change to referendum option

Why you should vote for proportional representation — and why you shouldn’t

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk
Next story
FortisBC warns extended cold snap could lead to natural gas shortage

Just Posted

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

On the picket line

Canada Post workers on Nov. 20 conduct a rotating strike at the… Continue reading

Husky drops gas price to 133.9 in Burns Lake

Gas at the Husky station in Burns Lake dropped to $133.9 on… Continue reading

Police identify suspect in Terrace hit and run fatality

There has been major development in the fatal hit and run that… Continue reading

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Feds studying birth tourism as new data shows higher non-resident birth rates

Over 3,200 babies were born here to women who weren’t Canadian residents in 2016

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Provincial red tape denies Cariboo family access to home, ranch land

B.C. family hasn’t had road access to private land for 1.5 years due to dispute with Province

Most Read