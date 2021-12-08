Elf-I-Spy campaign in Burns Lake

An tiny elf was spotted in town as part of the Elf-I-Spy campaign. Keep an eye out for busy little elves, hiding in the windows of Burns Lake businesses. As you find them, record the name of the store in the appropriate box on your Elf-I-Spy card. Pick up your Elf-I-Spy card at San-Bar, Yarn and Sew On, or Blu Jay Sports and return it by 2 pm on Dec. 12 to be eligible for a $100 Lakes District local gift certificate. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)