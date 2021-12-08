elf

Elf-I-Spy campaign in Burns Lake

An tiny elf was spotted in town as part of the Elf-I-Spy campaign. Keep an eye out for busy little elves, hiding in the windows of Burns Lake businesses. As you find them, record the name of the store in the appropriate box on your Elf-I-Spy card. Pick up your Elf-I-Spy card at San-Bar, Yarn and Sew On, or Blu Jay Sports and return it by 2 pm on Dec. 12 to be eligible for a $100 Lakes District local gift certificate. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Quesnel man found not criminally responsible in 2018 stabbing death of uncle
Next story
B.C. public safety ministry commits $486K to combat gangs recruiting children

Just Posted

bptv
Hot Topics for Dec. 8

The postmaster at the post office in Southbank has retired. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Southbank post office closed

Letters to Santa
Decker Lake students write to Santa

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Honourable Katrine Conroy was reportedly dismissive of questions posed by MLA John Rustad. (File photo/Lakes District News)
MLA John Rustad meets with Minister of Forests