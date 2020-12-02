Elizabeth Fry Society in Burns Lake gets $25,000 from Rio Tinto

The team at Burns Lake Elizabeth Fry Society works to support those affected by domestic abuse and violence. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake Elizabeth Fry Society is set to receive a $25,000 donation from Rio Tinto.

In an effort to help organizations supporting women and children who experience domestic and family violence, Rio Tinto has announced a $360,000 donation to 12 such shelters and organizations across Canada.

In British Columbia, two organizations will be receiving $25,000 each of which one is the Burns Lake Elizabeth Fry Society and the other is Tamitik Status of Women in Kitimat.

The Manager of Women’s Services for the Burns Lake Elizabeth Fry Society, Tamara Bjorgan, said, “We are very excited to be the recipient of this generous donation from Rio Tinto. This financial support gives us the ability to expand our service area and reach folks who are marginalized, living in isolation, and have little to no services available to them.”

The donation was made to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women which fell on Nov. 25.

In a press release issued by the company, Rio Tinto country head for Canada Alf Barrios said, “On this International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we are showing our support for women experiencing domestic and family abuse and for the dedicated professionals who help protect and empower them. Now more than ever, we must come together to end gender-based violence and make our communities safer for all.”

The organizations to whom the donation is being made, are in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories and Quebec, communities where Rio Tinto operates. Centre d’hébergement Tipinuaikan, Uashat mak Mani-utenam, Centre féminin du Saguenay, Centre le Volet des Femmes, La Passerelle, Maison des femmes de Sept-Îles, Maison La Source, Puakuteu Comité de femmes de Mashteuiatsh and Women’s Y Foundation are the organizations in Quebec that would receive the donation. Hope Haven for Newfoundland and Labrador and Native Women’s Association of the NWT in Yellowknife are the two other organizations receiving the donation.

“As an organization serving women, we’re grateful to have the support of the community and businesses to help move the dial on prevention of gender based violence as it’s an issue that impacts us all,” said Bjorgan.

