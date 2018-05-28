Elizabeth May pleads guilty in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May pleaded guilty to criminal contempt at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Monday, after protesting at a Kinder Morgan work site.

May was charged along with Burnaby-South MP Kennedy Stewart for violating a March 23 court injunction that required protesters to stay five metres away from the Trans Mountain terminal in Burnaby.

Stewart pleaded guilty to his contempt charge in mid-May. He received a $500 fine.

Special prosecutor Greg DelBigio presented a joint submission of a $500 fine.

DelBigio pointed to aggravating factors, including May’s position of authority, in submitting the proposed sentence. However, May’s lawyer pointed to mitigating factors including her lack of criminal record, her 40 years of public service and her willingness to plead guilty early.

Through her lawyer, May apologized to the court, saying she “did not intend for her actions to be viewed as undermining the court.”

Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin declined to comment on Stewart’s sentence at the time, but he did say that conviction like Stewarts did not tend to produce a criminal record.

The pair’s cases have been handled by two special prosecutors to avoid any perception of bias.

More than 150 other protesters are facing contempt charges. Trials have been ongoing since early May for those whose civil charges are being converted to criminal ones.

Crown lawyer Trevor Shaw, who is leading the prosecution for most of the accused, recommended fines of between $500-$4,500 and up to 14 days of jail time.

May’s day in court comes just days before Kinder Morgan is set to announce its final investment decision on the controversial project on Thursday.

The company halted all non-essential work on the $7.4-billion pipeline expansion in early April, saying the B.C. government clearly did not support it.

Since then, amidst escalating legal battles between B.C. and Alberta, the federal government has promised to indemnify the pipeline’s investors against any losses.

More to come.

