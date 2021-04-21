Elk sighting in Burns Lake

A herd of elk was spotted running close to Decker Lake Forest Products last week. Delilah Michelle, a Burns Lake resident, captured a video of almost 17 elk crossing the highway and then running across Burns Lake resident Bea Hart’s hay fields in perfect sync. (Delilah Michelle photo/Lakes District News)
