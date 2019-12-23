Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

A Cermaq Canada employee was killed in an incident at a farm site off the west coast of Vancouver Island, the company confirmed Monday.

“Regretfully and with deep sadness, Cermaq Canada can confirm there has been a fatality related to an incident at one of our sites located off the west coast of Vancouver Island,” read a statement from the company. “Out of respect for the family of the employee who has passed, the employees involved, and the official follow up process, we will not be providing any further details at this time.”

Through the statement, Cermaq offered condolences and support for the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are providing resources and support for our employees and families as they work through this tragic and difficult time. The coast guard were contacted immediately, and we will continue to work with all authorities. As the investigation progresses, we will share what we can, when it is appropriate.Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
