Public Skating has started – Fridays: 5-5:50 p.m., Sundays: 4-4:50 p.m.,Tuesdays: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Under 5: free, Ages 5-18: $3.50, Adults: $5.83. Rentals: $1.50. Skate rentals will be available on a first-come first served basis there are limited quantities of each size. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)