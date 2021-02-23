The BC SPCA 2022 calendar contest. (BC SPCA photo/Lakes District News)

Enter your pet’s photos to win a spot in BC SPCA 2022 calendar

The contest is open until the midnight of Feb. 28

The British Columbia Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) is calling upon pet lovers to submit their pet’s photos for their 2022 calendar.

For many animal-lovers, their pets have gotten them through some tough times during the past year and the calendar contest, presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, offers a great way to celebrate all the pets of B.C.

“With the events of the last year, many of us have been able to spend more time than ever with our pets,” says Tess Repenning, senior manger of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “We know there are lots of animal-lovers out there with a camera roll full of pictures of their pets and our annual calendar contest is the perfect way to share them while raising urgently needed funds for homeless, abused and injured animals.”

According to the new release, the BC SPCA helped more than 97,000 domestic, farm and wild animals in need throughout last year, through cruelty investigations, sheltering and adoption, emergency veterinary care and rehabilitation and a wide range of outreach, advocacy and education services.

Participants are invited to upload their pet’s photo and story to the contest website and then invite friends and family to donate in support of their furry friend. 13 animals with most votes by Feb. 28 midnight, will win a spot in the 2022 BC SPCA calendar.

This year’s contest has some additional new features with presenting sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s participation. Those entering a “super cute image” but don’t make it into the top 13, will still be in the running to be the Hill’s Honourable Mention, which will also be printed in this year’s calendar. Hill’s will also be giving 25 bonus votes to anyone signing up with a donation of $25 or more on the contest’s Feb. 11 launch day.

Hill’s provides all the food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and Frances Cheslo, engagement specialist, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada expressed excitement on behalf of the company for their extended role as sponsors for the fundraiser.

“We are delighted to be supporting this fun and very important fundraiser. We could all use a smile these days, and what better way to do that than sharing our cute animal shots for a good cause,” says Cheslo. “We are so excited to see all the pictures that are shared and look forward to crowning one lucky pet as the Hill’s Honourable Mention.”

To register and learn more visit spca.bc.ca/calendar or contact the BC SPCA at events@spca.bc.ca or Generosity Services at 1-855.622.7722.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The BC SPCA 2022 calendar contest. (BC SPCA photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments
Next story
Jordan’s Principle compensation may cost Canada $15 billion

Just Posted

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack mine, 65 km north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo) Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine, 65 kilometres north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo)
Northern Health reports 20 more COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Brucejack Mine

So far, 42 people have tested positive, nine cases are active and self-isolating onsite

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

WKE Kindness Award Evangeline Little 2020. (Karen Ware photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s William Konkin Elementary kindergartener wins kindness award

School’s first such award for the Random Acts of Kindness week from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20

FOR WEB
Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band in Burns Lake calls for a special band meeting

A special band meeting was held on Feb. 14 for the Nee… Continue reading

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

The association representing woodstoves is fighting bans by municipal governments in the Comox Valley. File photo
Industry fighting back against B.C. woodstove bans

Clean-air advocates not sold on industry data about new stoves

Most Read