Entertainment events around Burns Lake

Burns Lake Library News

A new book club is happening, Book Chat, sponsored by the Burns Lake Public Library. Choose a book for the club to read. Coffee, tea, hot chocolate and cookies are provided. The Book Club takes place in the Multipurpose Room in the basement of the library. Clive the therapy dog is at the Library on Wednesdays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. A Lego Hour takes place at the Library on Tuesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and on Fridays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dungeons and Dragons happens on Fridays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about any of these events, call the Library at 250-692-3192, or email libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com.

Coffee Talk and Crafty Kids

A weekly drop-in for caregivers and their children birth to six years old happens every Thursday from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Muriel Mould Learning Centre on Ninth Avenue, in Room 141. Everyone is welcome. For more information, check out the Early Years Centre Burns Lake Facebook page.

Children’s Choir formed

A children’s choir for youngsters between age 4 and grade 5 started up in Burns Lake in early September. The choir meets every Wednesday for practice at the Legion. For more information, contact Sara Raasveld 1-250-819-1787, or Daniella Oake at 250-691-1271.

And, announcing a Youth Choir

A Youth Choir is also in the process of formation. The Youth Choir director is Thea Pelletier, and is intended for young people in upper elementary school and high school. The choir meets for the first time on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Lakes District Secondary School. A snack is included at each meeting of the youth choir. There will be a registration fee, and bursaries are available. Call 780-935-8418 to register, or come to the first session on Oct. 25 to sign up.

Rose Lake Community Annual Christmas Bazaar

The annual Rose Lake Community Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Rose Lake Community Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be many local and regional artisans and crafters, door prizes and soup and a bun is available for $5.

Green Thumb Theatre ’The Mixolydian’

The Arts Council and School District 91 are partnering to bring Green Thumb Theatre’s production of ’The Mixolydian’ to the Lakes District. Written by Ashley Cook and directed by Michelle Olson, ‘The Mixolydian’ follows Bellevue, an 11 year-old Anishinaabe/Métis girl, on a journey through the woods. Alongside her “imaginary friend”, a shapeshifter named Thomas, Bellevue reconnects with her culture and language. The Green Thumb Theatre’s live production will be at Grassy Plains School, Francois Lake School, Decker Lake Elementary and William Konkin Elementary in the first full week in November. The students of Morris Williams Elementary School will join the students of WKES for the show there.

Christmas Light-Up Parade

The annual Christmas Light-Up Parade will be on Friday, Nov. 24, starting at 6 p.m. This kicks off the Christmas promo the 12 Days of Christmas. This special 2023 Centennial edition of the Light-Up Parade will wind up with an event at St. John’s Heritage Church on First Avenue. The Lakes District Community Choir will be performing carols inside along with food vendors. For more information, contact the Laura at Lakes District News 250-692-7526 or the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce at 250-692-3773, or e-mail laura@ldnews.net or manager@burnslakechamber.com.

Christmas Craft Fair

The 39th Annual Christmas Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Lakes District Secondary School. The annual craft fair is a project of the Burns Lake Public Library. Entry forms are now available for local and regional crafters and artists. Pick up entry forms at the library or email libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com. If you have any questions, please call Roberta at the Burns Lake Public Library: 250-692-3192 or email: monika@burnslakelibrary.com or roberta@burnslakelibrary.com.

Announcing The Met Opera: Live in HD 23/24 season

The Lakes District Arts Council and the Beacon Theatre join forces once again this year to bring six broadcasts of The Met Opera: Live in HD to Burns Lake on Sunday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. This year, the LDAC and The Beacon plan to present Dead Man Walking; X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X; Florencia en las Amazonas; Nabucco; Carmen; and La Rondine. Watch this space for details on times and dates, as soon as they become available.