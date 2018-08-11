The main entrance at G.R. Baker Hospital after a vehicle drove through it on Friday night (Aug. 10). Heather Norman photo

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

At around midnight last night (Aug. 10), someone drove into the doors of the G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel and attempted to steal an ATM.

An officer on the scene says they are still looking for the suspects in question, and could not confirm whether it was a car or a truck that drove into the doors.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017

The main doors of the hospital are cordoned off by police tape, and there is shattered glass littered in by the broken doors and throughout part of the parking lot.

While the main entrance remains closed, the old main entrance and the emergency entrance remain open. Outside the hospital, one sign reads “Use old main entrance,” while a hand written sign says “Hospital closed to visitors until further notice. Emergency and lab services enter through [emergency] please.”

More to come.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting
Next story
B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Just Posted

Wildfires in the Burns Lake region continue to grow

Wildfires in the Burns Lake region continued to grow yesterday, with some… Continue reading

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

CityWest said fire unlikely to affect northwest B.C. internet service

Evacuation order expanded for Shovel Lake Fire

This fire has consumed 16,500 hectares

Shovel Lake Fire even bigger now

Evacuation alert expanded

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Most Read