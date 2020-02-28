Enviroment Canada has issued a snow fall warning for Burns Lake

Enviroment Canada has issued a snow fall warning for the Burns Lake area.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm continues. A Pacific storm will track across central B.C. tonight.

Snow associated with the system will continue over the Lakes District this evening. Additional amounts of 10 cm can be expected for communities south and east of Burns Lake. Snow will taper off overnight as the storm departs. Rapid accumulation of snow will make travel difficult.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.