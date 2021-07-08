An Emergency Support Service or ESS, has been set up at the reception centre in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake, at 111 Flogum St. for the Rose Lake evacuees. The <a href="https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/application/files/2016/2572/1838/20210707-Bulkley_Lake_WIldfire_EO1SOnilPWW_.pdf" target="_blank">evacuation order</a> is in effect for East of Bedore Rd. to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake not including Highway 16 (Hwy. 16) and CN rail line. Residents are urged to leave the area immediately and register with the ESS or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

ESS set up for the Rose Lake evacuees

B.C. Wildfires 2021

