Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

An area restriction order is now in effect for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake Fire.

The Nadina Lake fire covers about 86,766 hectares on the south side of Francois Lake. There are 102 firefighting personnel on site today, assisted by 44 pieces of heavy equipment.

According to the provincial government, this area restriction was implemented to protect public safety, avoid interference with fire suppression efforts and assist with wildfire rehabilitation work.

This area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map that is available online at http://ow.ly/y8LZ30lMhHP

Under this order, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

– Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

– Engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment; and

– Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

This area restriction will remain in place until noon on Oct. 31, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

Evacuation alert partially rescinded

The evacuation alert issued on Aug. 30 for the area on the north side of Francois Lake – from the Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Parrott FSR and Mount Colley Road – is rescinded in its entirety.

An evacuation alert and evacuation order for the Nadina Lake Fire remain in place on the south side of Francois Lake at this time.

