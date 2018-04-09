Evacuation drill uses iPad mapping

Mock evacuation took place in Prince George

On April 7, training took place in Prince George for volunteers with the B.C. Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) — including members of the Burns Lake and Houston teams. The day-long workshop involved the mock evacuation of a Prince George neighbourhood using an iPad mapping system shown below. Andy Muma of Houston, who is the regional director for BCSARA Bulkley Nechako, is shown helping to train Brian Lamond of Fort St. John. The event brought together members of nine SARAs and two amateur radio groups. (Chris Mushumamski photos)

 

