An evacuation order has been issued for the Celista area in the North Shuswap up to Evans Road Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD photo)

An evacuation order has been issued for the Celista area in the North Shuswap up to Evans Road Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD photo)

Evacuation order expanded in North Shuswap community

The Celista area up to Evans Road is under an evacuation order due to Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

An evacuation order has been expanded in the North Shuswap community of Celista.

The order, expanded by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, is for the Celista area up to Evans Road.

The evacuation order is in response to the 10,000-plus hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

People in the evacuation order zone must take the Trans Canada Highway to Kamloops, where they can register with Emergency Support Services at McArthur Island Park Sports Centre at 1655 Island Pkwy.

Those who need assistance with transportation from the area can call the CSRD Emergency Operations Centre at 250-833-3350.

Evacuees are advised to close and lock all windows and doors, shut off gas and electrical appliances aside from refrigerators and freezers, gather their families and take pets in kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items only if they are immediately available, the CSRD advises.

People are advised not to use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Travel is not recommended for North Shuswap residents who are not on evacuation alert or order to avoid traffic congestion for those who have been evacuated.

READ MORE: Shuswap’s Lee Creek and Scotch Creek under evacuation order

READ MORE: B.C. working to provide more emergency accommodation for wildfire evacuees

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023Fire evacuationSalmon ArmShuswapwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘No one goes hungry in our town;’ B.C. pizza place promises food for evacuees escaping wildfires
Next story
Golden RCMP officer halts wildfire

Just Posted

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero

A lush bush plant, captured during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days’ Garden Tour, exemplifies the natural beauty and variety of greenery in the region. (Dave Gordon/Facebook)
Terrace Garden Tour blooms again after a 10-year hiatus during 2023 Riverboat Days

Bulkley Valley District Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Bizarre to me that they would be saying for an ER to be calling 911’: BC Nurses Union