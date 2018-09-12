Evacuation order for Island Lake Fire rescinded

The evacuation orders for the Island Lake Fire and the Cheslatta Lake Fire have been entirely rescinded.

An area restriction order remains in place for the Island Lake Fire.

This Island Lake Fire, located south of Francois Lake, is now classified as “being held,” which means that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecast conditions.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, crews continue focusing on mop-up in the Anzus Lake, Borel Lake, Binta Lake areas and by Island Lake. Crews are also following guard construction from Francois Lake working south and securing the containment lines. Danger tree specialists and fallers are working along the entire east edge of the fire.

For more information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

