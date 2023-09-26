Evacuation order rescinded for Tekaiziyis Ridge

The issued order was carried on Sept. 26 at 1600 hours

Evacuation order issued on Sept. 3 for Tekaiziyis Ridge has been rescinded upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, and carried by Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Skin Tyee Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on Sept. 26 at 1600 hours.

It is replaced by the Evacuation Alert Amendment for all properties, lands, and dwellings accessed by Colleymount Road west of Antilla Road, and Owen Lake road east of Grainger FSR, including those accessed by local roads as shown on the map.

Residents are free to return home. BC Wildfire still has crews working on the fire.

Please visit the link for the most up to date information:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status.

