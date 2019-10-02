Evening of laughs in Burns Lake

Comedians Brian Majore and Mwanasi Loongo cracked up the crowd at The Office Pub and Grill in Burns Lake on Sept. 27. The pair poked fun at romantic relationships, Canadian culture and their own backgrounds of Haida and Zambian-Canadian. They appeared in Burns Lake on a stop of their Kill Them With Love Tour. (Blair McBride photos)

