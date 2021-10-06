Every Child Matters march through Burns Lake

Students from Morris Williams Elementary school marched down Highway 16 through Burns Lake on Sept. 29, in support of the Every Child Matters movement, and in honour of residential school survivors. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

