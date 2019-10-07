Ex-Penticton RCMP officer gets conditional discharge for harassing colleague’s wife

Rachelle Blanchard had PTSD but judge said she still committed carefully thought out crime

The former Penticton RCMP officer who pleaded guilty to criminally harassing the wife of a co-worker has been handed a conditional discharge.

Former Const. Rachelle Blanchard appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Monday for sentencing for a long list of actions she carried out that constituted criminal action. The offences were also outlined in a lawsuit filed by the local officer’s now ex-wife, Gail McDiarmid.

According to the agreed statement of facts read in court, Blanchard started a relationship with RCMP officer Martin Degen in 2015. In the following months, McDiarmid claims she became the victim of harassment by Blanchard who began sending her harassing text messages.

The harassment increased when Blanchard sent packages containing “intimate clothing and lubrication” as well as books for children about how to talk about divorce, the court heard. According to statements made in court she impersonated McDiarmid and signed her up on a dating website and sent a stranger to her house for a date. Blanchard also entered McDiarmid’s garage and left a set of keys on the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

In his reasoning, B.C. provincial court Judge Richard Miller said Blanchard set out to “destroy her paramour’s marriage” when she realized their affair was not going to work out. He added that although she claimed to be “in a haze” during the time of her actions, they happened over a long period and required complex thinking.

Miller said when a police officer commits a crime, they should receive a harsher sentence. But, he said he did not see her actions enhanced by her special training or conditions as an RCMP officer. He added that her guilty plea and the fact that she confessed during the police investigation at the time also aided his decision for a conditional discharge.

“Such devious behaviour should have consequences,” Miller said who also listed what McDiarmid had said in her victim impact statement about the confusion the harassment caused, including fear for herself and her children.

In court, the defence argued that Blanchard was suffering from severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) from her many years spent as a police officer dealing with disturbing cases. It also came to light that in 2018, Blanchard has been refused treatment for her PTSD by the RCMP.

“The last few years, and before, have been a big blur and spiral,” said Blanchard in her statement which also included an apology to her children, family and McDiarmid. “I was struggling.”

Blanchard also received one year of probation. She must keep the peace and is forbidden from owning a firearm or weapon of any sort.

