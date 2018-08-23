A Williams Lake woman faces charges in connection with alleged fraud at the Special Olympics Society. File image

Ex-treasurer with B.C. Special Olympics Society charged with fraud

The charges are connected to alleged fraud by former treasurer of Special Olympics Society

A former treasure of the Special Olympics Society in Williams Lake has been charged with fraud.

Dianne Lee, has been charged with 11 counts of forged cheques, one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP in a press release Thursday.

Saunderson said the Williams Lake RCMP received a complaint of fraud involving the Special Olympics on Oct. 20, 2017.

Investigation has shown that between August 2016 and August 2017, the Williams Lake Chapter of the Special Olympics British Columbia Society was the victim of internal fraud by their treasurer, Saunderson said, noting it is alleged that Lee forged signatures on multiple cheques for personal gain.

“The far reaching effects of fraud impacts many people and can be long lasting,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP Detachment.

Lee is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018.


