Exercise caution with cannabis

Editor:

Cannabis can be used for medicinal purposes but it can also be harmful if not used intelligently.

There is no such thing as recreational cannabis.

Cannabis is a potent drug capable of producing significant side effects. If a pregnant woman consumes cannabis it can affect the baby’s weight, and the development of its organs, brain and nervous system.

At the work place, many companies have zero tolerance for any amount of drugs that can impair employees’ abilities, and employers test for drugs.

Many automobile accidents are caused by alcohol and cannabis, both of which impair driving ability.

Using cannabis and driving impaired is foolish and dangerous.

Some of the long-term effects of smoking cannabis include heightened risk of heart attacks, strokes and lung damage.

If you’re considering using cannabis for health reasons consult your doctor.

Sincerely,

H.W. Bohmer