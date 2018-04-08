Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

A fundraiser was set up to help a Penticton family who are dealing with the costs associated with transporting their dead son’s body from Alberta.

Eythan Brown, 22, was killed on March 29 in a head-on collision where he was the passenger in a pick up truck that collided with a semi-truck near Grande Prairie, Alta. Brown was born in Vernon and raised in Penticton. He is survived by his parents Bob and Michelle Swetlikoe, sister Marissa Swetlikoe and brother Jay Swetlikoe.

A GoFundMe page was set up with the hopes that the money raised will be able to help cover some of the costs the family has incurred while trying to get their son’s body to Penticton. Jennifer Taylor, a friend of the family who set up the fundraiser, said the family would also like to create a bursary with the money raised.

“Eythan will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who had the good fortune of knowing him. Memories will last a lifetime and each and every person who knew Eythan, I’m sure, has countless happy memories to think back on,” said Taylor.

Previous story
B.C. survivor of Swift Current Broncos 1986 crash reflects on Humboldt tragedy
Next story
B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Just Posted

Fishing lake pumped for mine

Centerra Gold pumping Philip Lake for Mount Milligan Mine since February after Province approved.

Hundreds of people in the Lakes District are struggling with poverty: community workers

“Being poor is a full-time job”

New programs to boost young entrepreneurs

Funding comes from mining company Rio Tinto

Cheslatta Carrier Nation opens training centre

Facility to serve as education hub

Tax levy to increase by 3.3 percent

Budget meeting set for April 16

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Athletes, teams honour victims of Humboldt Broncos deadly bus crash

15 were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos was hit by a semi Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Plastic garbage in, garbage out

Why bag bans may actually make things worse

B.C. vigil planned for Humboldt Broncos crash victims

15 were killed when the team bus was hit by a semi on a Saskwatchewan highway

Two defencemen, bus driver, stats keeper among 15 dead in Humboldt Broncos crash

14 others were injured in horrific Saskatchewan crash

Expenses rack up for family trying to return dead son’s body home

Fundraiser set up for Penticton family to help with expenses related to transporting their son

Sedin twins wrap up stellar NHL careers

Edmonton beats Vancouver 3-2 in final game for Canucks legends

B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Organizers are asking people to wear any sports jersey on Thursday, April 12.

Most Read