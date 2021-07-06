Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

Mission

 

web

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation set out plan for 3-year project to find unmarked graves at Fraser Valley residential schools

Just Posted

Drumming and singing from three LBN Singers and one Student at the end, the lady is Marion Smith, Eugene Patrick, Wilf Plasway Jr & Bernard Patrick. The language program has 16 students enrolled into the program and 3 Instructors: Rosalie Macdonald, Louise Lacerte and Beatrice Michell. (Rosalie Macdonald photo/Lakes Distric News)
Drums and music at CNC for Aboriginal Day theme

A small tornado touched down briefly the afternoon of July 4 in Houston. (Image courtesy of Jordan Porth)
Tornado touches down in Houston B.C.

Deane Gorsline walked for 28.3 hours during his Walk to End ALS event last month. (Facebook live event screenshot/Lakes District News)
ALS patient’s gritty all-night walk for awareness

The proposed passive weir is to encourage the salmon population growth. (UFFCA photo/Lakes District News)
Public engagement over Endako weir construction concludes