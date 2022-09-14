Fabulous fair in Burns Lake

The Lakes District Fall Fair was held on Sept. 9, 10, and 11. The fair was a huge success with record attendees. The weekend was a fun filled and something for everyone. Friday night kicked off the weekend with Teen Idol and a teen dance, Saturday there was pancake breakfast, the PG Cottonwood Railway, children’s festivals and lots of live entertainment. New to the fair was the Moto-X show which was a spectacular show for all who attended. The heavy horse pull was Sunday afternoon. There was so much to see and do all weekend long. The fall fair is organized by volunteers and this by far was one of the best fairs ever especially since the weather cooperated all weekend. Job well done to all the hard working volunteers, you guys out did yourselves. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)