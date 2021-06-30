Fair at the PNE returning for short 2021 season in August

Events will be reduced capacity to ensure adherence to current COVID restrictions

With the news that B.C. will officially move into Step 3 of its reopening plan on Thursday (July 1), the PNE announced it will be running its 111th annual fair for a limited time this summer.

The Fair at the PNE will run as a reduced capacity event given COVID-19 restrictions. As of Thursday, fairs, festivals, and trade shows in the province can “return to normal with Communicable Disease Plan.”

Limits for organized gatherings have increased as well up to 50 people or a 50 per cent capacity indoors and 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity outdoors, whichever is greater in both scenarios.

The fair will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6 and bring back events such as SuperDogs, live music on the Revel District Stage, animal displays, the Prize Home display suite, rides, games and fair foods. Rides at Playland have already begun operating on weekends.

The West Coast Lumberjack Show, For the Love of Drag show, PNE Pep Band, and Electric Fire – the nightly pyro musical finale – will also make a comeback.

Tickets are date-specific, must be purchased in advance and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

