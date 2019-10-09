The Fall Festival takes place on at Wildroots Flowers and Gifts on Oct. 12. (Blair McBride photo)

Fall Festival in Burns Lake

Fall Festival at Wildroots Flowers and Gifts

A Fall Festival will take place on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildroots Flowers and Gifts on First Ave., next door to Red Apple. The Festival will feature Crossroads Brewery, Reflection Photography, Save On Foods, Outline Design, Andrea Zahnd Face Painting and Boer Mountain Coffee House.

There will be a pumpkin carving contest, S’mores roasting, live music, seasonal flowers, treats and more. Bring a non-perishable item in support of our local food bank.

Sunrise Services Society Open House

An open house to launch a resource, referral and drop-in centre in Burns Lake, the Sunrise Services Society, takes place on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3A – 321 Highway 16 West (just down the street from Alternative Grounds and Process 4 Gallery). The society will provide services to seniors, families and caregivers. Drop in, enjoy some refreshments and pick up a goodie bag.

Business Excellence Awards Dinner and Dance

The Business Excellence Awards Dinner and Dance takes place on Oct. 19 at the Rod and Gun Club Hall. Tickets are limited, and are now available from the Chamber Office on Highway 16 across from CNC. For more information, click on this link: http://burnslakechamber.com

Jay Gilday in the LDSS MPR

The second performance in LDAC’s 14th season takes place on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Lakes District Secondary School.

Jay Gilday threads together strands of his ancestral traditions: Dene spirituals, Irish ballads, and Canadian folk and rock. He was raised in a family of accomplished musicians on the tundra of Yellowknife, where music electrified never-ending days and nights. His second album, Faster than Light (2016) earned Gilday Indigenous Artist of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards.

He is based in Edmonton, where fans have learned what the rest of the country is about to find out: Jay Gilday owns one of the most important voices in Canadian music today.

Tickets are now on sale for the Jay Gilday performance at Process 4 Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Look for our ads in the Lakes District News.

For more information on Jay Gilday, click on this link: https://jaygilday.com

