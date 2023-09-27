A Fall poker ride was organized by the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club on Saturday, Sept. 23. Participants for the poker ride met up on Babine Lake Road. There was an entry fee of $20 per hand and also a 50-50 raffle. The club was also selling their quad raffle tickets on site. There were 98 riders and 253 poker hands were sold and on site raffle for a pruning saw went very well. ”We did sell a bunch of tickets for our quad raffle and there are still some available. Draw date is coming up fast so get your ticket soon,” said Dennis Firomski, president of the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)