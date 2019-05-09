False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Life jacket found floating in water near Tsawwassen on May 9, 2019. (Andrew Franklin/Black Press Media)

A lone life jacket floating in the water near Tsawwassen turned out to be a false alarm.

BC Ferries confirmed in a tweet around 3 p.m. on Thursday that a vessel was deployed to investigate, but nothing was found to suggest someone was in distress.

The Coastal Renaissance ferry was late getting into the terminal from Swartz Bay.

@BCFerries investigates after a life jacket is found floating in the water near Tsawwassen. Search didn’t turn up anything. Coastal Renaissance was delayed coming into Tsawwassen and is now running 40 mins behind schedule. pic.twitter.com/nQuNTmUgyb — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) May 9, 2019

