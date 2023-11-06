Family confirms remains of missing woman Chelsey Heron (Quaw) located

“We will not rest until we get answers.”

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)

The remains of a young woman missing from the Saik’uz First Nation have been located.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Chelsey Heron (Quaw) can confirm that her remains were found in Saik’uz First Nation Territory on the afternoon on November 6, 2023,” noted a statement from Carrier Sekani Family Services Monday afternoon (Nov. 6)

Pam Heron, the mother of Chelsey Heron (Quaw), would like people to know that Chelsey was loved and cared for deeply by her family, friends and community.

“Chelsey had the most amazing spirit, beautiful strength and independence. Most importantly, she had an incredible impact on those in her life. We will not rest until we get answers.”

Heron (Quaw), 29, was reported missing Oct. 11. She was last seen at a residence at Saik’uz First Nation, Community members and search and rescue teams staged several search for her since she was reported missing.

The family would like to thank the Nechako Search and Rescue Team; Saik’uz Chief, Council and community; Stellat’en Chief, Council and community; Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS); the RCMP; all the volunteers; and everyone who has provided their support.

“Chelsey was a beautiful soul that was taken from us too soon,” says Mary Teegee, CSFS executive director of Child and Family Services, “We need to ensure that something like this never happens again. There are 33 Highway of Tears Recommendations and 231 Calls for Justice that need our action now.”

On Friday, Nov. 3 the family of the missing woman, and that of another missing man, Jay Raphael, attended a press conference to bring attention to the missing cases.

The Heron-Quaw family would also like remind everyone that Jay Raphael is still missing and they support all search efforts to bring Jay home.

If you have any information about Jay Raphael or Chelsey Quaw, please contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222 with file #2023-477 (Jay) or #2023-2794 (Chelsey). Anonymous tips can be provided to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

