Family Literacy Day at Burns Lake Public Library

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Burns Lake Public Library decided to offer activities via curbside pickup for Family Literacy Day, which took place on Jan. 27. The packages included books, arts and crafts, and games. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

