Stephanie Howes and her family received support from the Creston community after the theft of their moving trailer. (Facebook)

Stephanie Howes and her family received support from the Creston community after the theft of their moving trailer. (Facebook)

Family moving to Kootenays has truck and trailer stolen; Grand Forks RCMP nab suspect

Police say family was moving house when they were robbed of their worldly possessions

A Kootenay family is celebrating the recovery of just about everything they own, thanks to a police investigation that nabbed a suspect.

The family was moving from Vancouver Island to their new home in Creston when their truck and cargo trailer were stolen in front of a Grand Forks hotel early Saturday morning, Jan. 22, according to RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

READ MORE: Midway RCMP recover truck stolen from Greenwood motel

READ MORE: Stolen truck found in Christina Lake

Mounties attended the scene at the 2700-block of Central Avenue and within hours traced charges on a stolen family credit card to a 41-year-old suspect.

The suspect, a local woman, was arrested on suspicion of fraud and possession of stolen property and was found with the credit card “and other stolen items,” Peppler said.

On Facebook, the family received an outpouring of support from the Creston community after they posted to the local buy and sell group asking for donations of kitchen items and bedding.

“We are absolutely blown away and beyond grateful,” said Stephanie Howes in a Facebook post. “We posted this early Saturday morning, and by the time we arrived at our house in the evening, it was furnished and filled with food. All due to the kindness and generosity of our neighbours and community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who reached out, donated, and helped us in this extremely difficult time.”

Mounties had meanwhile found the stolen truck and trailer, which Peppler said was packed with the family’s “entire life,” near a logging road on the North Fork of the Granby River. The family’s belongings were all “present and accounted for” when Mounties came upon the trailer, he continued, later crediting the family’s Facebook post for having generated useful tips that sped up the recovery.

Peppler said “at least two other suspects” are believed to have been involved in the alleged theft. Grand Forks RCMP’s investigation is ongoing, he said, urging anyone with relevant information either to contact the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-442-8288 or make an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The female suspect has since been released on a promise to appear at court in April.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Creston ValleyGrand Forkstheft

Previous story
Paramedics, dispatchers call for more resources as mental health issues spike
Next story
Digital giants must pay media for using news: Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez

Just Posted

bptv
Hot topics of the week

Emily Dickson has been announced to Canada’s 2022 Biathlon team for the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
From Omineca Ski Club to Beijing 2022

(B.C. CDC photo/Lakes District News)
COVID-19 weekly local update

Northern Health has expanded clinic hours at the Dze L K’ant Community Hall as new COVID cases surge in B.C. (Deb Meissner photo)
Northern Health specific COVID restrictions lifted