Family moving to Kootenays has truck and trailer stolen; Grand Forks RCMP nab suspect

Police say family was moving house when they were robbed of their worldly possessions

Stephanie Howes and her family received support from the Creston community after the theft of their moving trailer. (Facebook)

A Kootenay family is celebrating the recovery of just about everything they own, thanks to a police investigation that nabbed a suspect.

The family was moving from Vancouver Island to their new home in Creston when their truck and cargo trailer were stolen in front of a Grand Forks hotel early Saturday morning, Jan. 22, according to RCMP Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

Mounties attended the scene at the 2700-block of Central Avenue and within hours traced charges on a stolen family credit card to a 41-year-old suspect.

The suspect, a local woman, was arrested on suspicion of fraud and possession of stolen property and was found with the credit card “and other stolen items,” Peppler said.

On Facebook, the family received an outpouring of support from the Creston community after they posted to the local buy and sell group asking for donations of kitchen items and bedding.

“We are absolutely blown away and beyond grateful,” said Stephanie Howes in a Facebook post. “We posted this early Saturday morning, and by the time we arrived at our house in the evening, it was furnished and filled with food. All due to the kindness and generosity of our neighbours and community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who reached out, donated, and helped us in this extremely difficult time.”

Mounties had meanwhile found the stolen truck and trailer, which Peppler said was packed with the family’s “entire life,” near a logging road on the North Fork of the Granby River. The family’s belongings were all “present and accounted for” when Mounties came upon the trailer, he continued, later crediting the family’s Facebook post for having generated useful tips that sped up the recovery.

Peppler said “at least two other suspects” are believed to have been involved in the alleged theft. Grand Forks RCMP’s investigation is ongoing, he said, urging anyone with relevant information either to contact the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-442-8288 or make an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The female suspect has since been released on a promise to appear at court in April.

