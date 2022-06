The Burns Lake Youth Soccer Club has officially started their season. It is the first time the club has had a season since the spring of 2019. “We are going ahead with a season, we have enough coaches but will still need them to get trained. We also need referees, they will need training as well, which the club will provide through B.C. Soccer. The season runs from May 3 until June 30,” club President Steve Davis told Lakes District News. (Amber McRae photos/Lakes District News)