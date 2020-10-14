Fatal collision between a pedestrian and train near Burns Lake

Police say the investigation is still ongoing

A man has died after being struck by an oncoming train on Oct. 13.

The Burns Lake RCMP responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 16 and Murphy Rd. on Oct. 13, around 9:51 p.m.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, it was determined upon arrival that a west bound train had struck a pedestrian who was walking on the tracks and the train was unable to stop or avoid the collision.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are still in the early stages of investigation and Saunderson told Lakes District News that more details may be released as they become available.