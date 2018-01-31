Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Lindsay Buziak, murdered in February of 2008. Black Press File.

The father of Lindsay Buziak, who was murdered 10 years ago in Saanich, says time has healed wounds, but not diminished his resolve to find her murderer.

“It never goes away,” says Jeff Buziak of the pain, in an interview before Friday’s Lindsay Buziak Memorial Walk for Justice. It honours the legacy of 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak, whom Saanich Police found stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008, in an unoccupied Gordon Head home on De Sousa Place the Saanich realtor was showing to a man and a woman.

Jason Zailo – Buziak’s boyfriend at the time – found her body some 15 minutes after she had been stabbed 47 times.

Saanich police have not made yet any arrests in the case and the file remains open.

Buziak says he — unlike more than 40 per cent of individuals in his category — has avoided the effects that often appear in the aftermath of cases involving missing or murdered children. Six years of counseling have helped him manage and accept his daughter’s death, says Buziak.

But if time has healed wounds, Buziak says he will continue to honour the promise that he gave to his daughter when he held her body in the morgue: to find her murderer.

“The police is asking for public assistance, and I do everything I can,” he said.

These efforts includes a website — lindsaybuziakmurder.com — where individuals can anonymously share tips, as well as the annual walk.

This year’s 17-kilometre-long route starts at 10 a.m. Friday outside Royal Oak Burial Park. It will wind its way to the site of the murder before ending outside Saanich’s Municipal Hall.

Buziak says the message of the walk is to remind the public about her unsolved murder.

“This unresolved murder has to come to an end,” he said. “Saanich Police has to step up its game. They keep fumbling the ball before the goal-line.”

Friday’s walk takes place six months after somebody posted a confession on lindsaybuziakmurder.com.

“I killed Lindsay and stupid cops will never prove it, so you all got nothin,” read the opening of the comment that also includes an unverified confession.

The comment jolted Buziak, who shared it with Saanich Police.

Buziak said he will continue to share with police information that he receives as part of a larger effort to help protect woman against violence and track down those who have committed violence against women.

