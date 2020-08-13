A captive fawn was seized from Cumberland home Aug. 12. Photo by BC Conservation Service

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Officials have seized a deer fawn from a home in Cumberland after it was being held illegally in captivity.

The BC Conservation Service in conjunction with the Comox Valley RCMP seized the fawn in the village Aug. 12.

The seizure happened following a complaint, explained deputy chief Chris Doyle.

“A Cumberland resident has been charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife and has been fined $345 under the Wildlife Act. The fawn has been taken for assessment and will be rehabilitated if deemed healthy enough,” he added.

Doyle noted the public is reminded to leave wildlife alone, and if an abandoned fawn is found, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19
Next story
‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

Just Posted

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

External community engagement process launched to help implement Wet’suwet’en rights and title

Wet’suwet’en checkpoint material remains alongside forest service road

Checkpoint featured in Coastal GasLink pipeline protests

Burns Lake local captures cycle of life

Burns Lake Brian Mailloux captured a photo of this Golden Eagle with… Continue reading

LDAC features Tweedsmuir Fiddlers and Thea Neumann at Burns Lake Community Market

The Tweedsmuir Fiddlers entertained shoppers with their performance two weeks back during… Continue reading

‘We have not dropped the project’: says Burns Lake Council about St. John’s Heritage Church

Work ongoing to determine the project’s feasibility

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Most Read