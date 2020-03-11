The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Women who worked for the RCMP in non-policing roles can now claim up to $222,000 each if they experienced gender or sexual orientation based harassment or discrimination at work, the Federal Court ruled Wednesday.

The settlement, which is the second in recent years, will cover women who worked or volunteered for the RCMP between Sept 6, 1974 and July 5, 2019.

The class-action, which was certified on July 5, means claimants eligible for anywhere from $10,000 to $220,000 for harassment suffered between Sept. 16, 1974 to July 5, 2019.

Higgerty Law, who along with Klein Lawyers LLP represents the plaintiffs, said there are six levels of compensation ranging from $10,000 to $220,000 for a proven claim. The estimated value of the settlement is estimated at $100 million, but will depend on the number of claims. Women can submit their claims from May 10 until Nov. 5.

In a press release, Higgerty Law said the claims process was “trauma-informed,” and will be confidential, with women not required to testify at a public hearing.

Women who make claims at level one and two will be assessed through a paper-based process. Women who make claims between level three and six will also get an interview with an assessor. The Federal Court has named three retired female judges as assessors.

Higgerty Law said the RCMP will issue a “no-retaliation directive,” which means women can make claims without fear of retaliation.

READ MORE: Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

class-action lawsuitRCMPRCMP harassment lawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Just Posted

Great horned owl in Burns. Lake

The great horned owl, also known as the tiger owl or the… Continue reading

Burns Lake citizens of the decade

The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award… Continue reading

Big donation by Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Burns Lake

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union - Lakes District branch donated $1,000 to… Continue reading

Burns Lake Public Library runs numbers on most circulated books and audio for 2019

The Burns Lake Public Library has tried something new this year. At… Continue reading

Pipeline company to bolster contract opportunities

Idea is to fully engage local companies with information

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Most Read