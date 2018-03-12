Minister of Transport Marc Garneau was in Delta on March 12 to announce the federal government will review Canada’s port authorities to “optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.” Results of the review are expected in 2019. (James Smith photo)

Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced planned stakeholder engagement with results due in 2019

The federal government is launching a review of marine port operations across the country.

At an announcement this morning at Deltaport, federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said the review will look at areas such as port sustainability, automation technology, data exchange and security to ensure facilities are able to support new growth and trade opportunities.

“The current port system has served Canada well […] but the operating landscape for ports has changed significantly over the past 20 years, and we can expect that operating landscape to continue to evolve, bringing new challenges and opportunities,” Garneau said at today’s announcement.

The review of Canada’s port authorities is intended to optimize their role in the transportation system. According to a Transport Canada press release, it will include engagement “with Indigenous peoples, Canada Port Authorities, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international marine sector stakeholders and Canadians” through a series of round tables and meetings.

Canada Port Authorities was established in 1998 and is made up of 18 ports throughout Canada, including four in B.C.: Vancouver-Fraser, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Port Alberni.

The results of the review will be released in 2019 and will help Canada Port Authority with identifying potential policy, legislative and regulatory changes.

For more information about the review and to give feedback about Canada’s ports, visit letstalktransportation.ca/ports-modernization-review.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws
Next story
Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Just Posted

Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive, board

Business organization held its annual general meeting March 7

Drug bust in Fort St. John

On Feb. 24, 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP Drug Section and… Continue reading

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

DFO contemplating sweeping North Coast salmon fishery closure

Low abundance of salmon stocks on B.C. coast has DFO considering outright fishing ban for anglers

Federal government to review Canada’s port authorities

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced planned stakeholder engagement with results due in 2019

B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Most Read