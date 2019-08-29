Premier John Horgan with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson during an announcement for a memorandum of understanding for their joint commitment to power B.C.’s natural gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors with clean electricity. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Clean energy

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

The provincial and federal governments have signed an agreement for the electrification of B.C.’s natural gas production and liquefied natural gas sectors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan, along with North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson, were at the BC Hydro Trades Training Centre in Surrey Thursday (Aug. 29) to announce the signing of the memorandum of understanding, as well as announce $680 million for “three significant” electrification projects in B.C.’s Peace Country.

The natural gas industry, according to a release from the federal government, produces about 18 per cent of the province’s greenhouse gases.

The release says that by moving to clean power, which is a process known as electrification, “we will avoid emissions and position Canada as a supplier of the world’s cleanest natural gas.”

Trudeau said the memorandum of understanding, which was signed in the morning, means the governments are “taking another major step forward in the fight against climate change and for clean economic growth to create good, middle-class jobs.”

He said it’s “up to us to make sure we’re producing (energy) responsibly.”

The LNG electrification, Trudeau said, will mean cleaner air for everyone, while also creating new jobs and opportunities for communities right across the province.” He also said they will be working in partnership with Indigenous communities on economic development.”

Horgan said that the three significant projects “will make sure that we can get clean energy to our industry, to reduce and abate any emissions that will flow from things like natural gas and other industrial activity.”

Horgan said the governments will be “taking advantage of the abundant clean, green energy” in B.C.

According to the release, a new Canada-British Columbia Clean Power Planning committee, which includes representatives from the provincial and federal governments and BC Hydro, “will work to advance projects and increase power transmissions and electrification across the province.”

The committee, the release states, will build on past work from the Regional Electricity Cooperation and Strategic Infrastructure Initiative, “which found that opportunities to electrify the natural gas sector in British Columbia are among the most cost-effective in Western Canada.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meeting with people at the BC Hydro Trades Training Centre during an announcement for a memorandum of understanding for their joint commitment to power B.C.’s natural gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors with clean electricity. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

