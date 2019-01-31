Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog says the Liberal government paid the “sticker price” when it bought the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan for $4.5 billion.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux estimates the Trans Mountain pipeline and planned expansion project are worth between $3.6 billion and $4.6 billion.

This means government’s purchase price of $4.5 billion was on the high end of the project’s total calculated value.

Giroux also estimates expanding the pipeline’s capacity will cost $9.3 billion if the project is completed by Dec. 31, 2021.

READ MORE: Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts

He warns any construction delays or increases in costs would reduce the value of the project and its resale value, meaning the government could have overpaid for the pipeline.

The government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August after political opposition to expanding the pipeline between Alberta and the B.C. coast gave the company and its investors cold feet.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.
Next story
GDP contracted 0.1% in November

Just Posted

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Heavy storm on its way to Burns Lake

A winter storm is approaching the Bulkley Valley including Burns Lake, the… Continue reading

Cheng²Duo dazzles Burns Lake

Pianist Silvie Cheng and her brother Bryan on the cello delivered a… Continue reading

Family Enhancement Society gets almost $100,000 in grant funding

The Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (LDFES) and the local food bank… Continue reading

Up in the air

Holly Hoffos from Grassy Plains Elementary School gets some air time on… Continue reading

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

Most Read