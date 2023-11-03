Feds promise $500M to ‘fast track’ old-growth, habitat protection work in B.C.

The announcement was made at a gathering of First Nations leaders in Vancouver

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, June 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In what Premier David Eby calls a “paradigm shift,” the province, the federal government and First Nations leaders have signed a nature conservation agreement.

Speaking from Vancouver Friday (Nov. 3), Eby said a joint agreement between the provincial and federal governments and First Nations will help to fast track old-growth and at-risk species habitat protection work.

“This is a paradigm shift in our province about protecting ecosystems.”

Eby was joined by BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee, Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Philip, Tsleil-Waututh Nation Chief Jennifer Thomas, along with federal and provincial ministers. Indigenous leaders have been in Vancouver this week for the 2023 First Nations Summit.

B.C. will be providing $300 million toward the agreement

The federal Environment and Climate Change Ministry has also promised $500 million over eight years toward the conservation work in B.C. That includes $50 million to support and protect up to 13,000 square kilometres of old-growth forest.

The federal Energy and Natural Resources Ministry is also allocating $100 million from Canada’s 2 Billion Trees program. The trees planted will be specifically oriented toward the restoration of vital habitat for species at risk and species of interest.

Federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said this framework agreement will help “halt and reverse the decline of species and advanced protection and restoration of habitats in B.C.” He pointed specifically to old-growth forest and species at risk, such as the spotted owl.

Guilbeault added this agreement will help Canada advance toward its national target of protecting at least 30 per cent of land and water by 2030.

B.C.’s Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen said province has the “greatest biodiversity” of any region in the country and “we have the greatest responsibility to protect what we cherish so much.”

Teegee said coming together on this tripartite agreement was never easy, but First Nations need to be a part of the decision making.

“We’ve experienced this past year unprecedented drought unprecedented wildfire season in Canada’s history and the province’s history and certainly a part of that is conserving biodiversity areas in our respective territories and in British Columbia.”

BC governmentBreaking NewsFirst Nations