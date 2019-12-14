In this May 8, 2019 photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stand at the new border crossing facility on the U.S.-Canadian border in Derby Line, Vt. Court documents say federal agents seized almost 370 pounds (166.6 kilos) of cocaine that was hidden in a truck that was preparing to enter Canada at the Derby Line border crossing on Dec. 7. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)

Feds seize almost 370 pounds of cocaine headed to Canada

The cocaine, packed in 142 brick-shaped packages, was found by agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Federal agents seized almost 370 pounds of cocaine that was hidden in a truck preparing to enter Canada at Vermont’s Derby Line border crossing, a court documents say.

The cocaine, packed in 142 brick-shaped packages, was found by agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the early morning hours of Dec. 7 with the help of a drug-sniffing dog in a hidden compartment, said an affidavit filed in the case.

The compartment had been discovered empty by agents when entering the United States from Canada two days earlier at the Alexandria Bay, New York, port of entry, the court document said.

The driver of the Quebec-registered truck and trailer, Jason Nelson, was charged in federal court in Plattsburgh, New York, with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. His age and nationality were not listed in court documents.

Nelson is being held pending a hearing next week His lawyer did not immediately return a call and email Saturday seeking comment.

The truck was first searched in Alexandria Bay when a drug inspection dog detected residual odours of narcotics. Officers then discovered an empty, custom-made compartment in the front of the truck, the document said.

Nelson told officers he was headed to Tremont, Pennsylvania. The truck was carrying furniture.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 Nelson and his truck arrived at the Derby Line Port of Entry as it was preparing to enter Canada. Nelson told agents the truck was empty.

In Vermont another drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of narcotics. A further search by border agents discovered the bricks. A random sampling of the packages field tested positive for cocaine, the documents said.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Teamsters say CN transferring workers across country twice in one year
Next story
Indigenous hockey player buoyed by support after sharing experience with racism

Just Posted

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

No parole for Giesbrecht until 2031

Justice David Crossin said he did not believe Giesbrecht’s claim his firearm discharged accidentally

Lakes District Community choir performs

The Lakes District Community Choir presented its annual Christmas Concert on Dec.… Continue reading

Happy 100th Birthday Helen

Helen Hiebert celebrated her 100th birthday. On Dec. 6 there was an… Continue reading

Practice makes perfect

Girls hockey players hold a practice in the Tom Forsyth Arena in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments

The Conservatives have a Toronto convention already scheduled for April

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Most Read